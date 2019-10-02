Irish Water says work may affect water supply in Clonmel

Leak detection works may cause water supply disruptions to the Heywood Road area of Clonmel during the early hours of this Thursday morning.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme being carried out by Irish Water to safeguard water supplies and reduce leakage in the area.

The works are scheduled to take place from 1am until 5am on Thursday October 3.

The water supply should return from 5am.

However it's recommended that consumers allow two-three hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.

Similar works are planned for the morning of next Tuesday October 8 in the Ring Road, which may also affect supplies in that area between 1am and 5am.

Irish Water thanks customers in the area for their patience and support.

Further details are available on the Service and Supply section of the Irish Water website, www.water.ie

