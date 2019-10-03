Storm Lorenzo preparations at UL Hospitals Group sites

For more information on Darwin Tree Specialists Ltd. please see their website www.darwintrees.ie

The following statement has been issued by UL Hospitals Group in preparation for Storm Lorenzo:

All outpatient appointments and elective surgeries scheduled at UL Hospitals Group sites today, Thursday October 3, will continue as normal, as hospital management continues to monitor the progress of Storm Lorenzo. Met Éireann has issued an Orange wind warning for Limerick and Clare between this evening at 6pm and 3am on Friday October 4. Ahead of the arrival of the storm, we have begun discharging as many inpatients as possible. Outpatient appointments at all our sites will continue as normal, with priority given to patients who live further away, enabling them to return home earlier. Patients who wish to schedule an alternative appointment should contact the relevant hospital site. A full uninterrupted service as normal is anticipated across all our sites tomorrow, Friday October 4. UL Hospitals Group management will continue to closely monitor the developing situation throughout the day.