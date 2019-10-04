Co. Tipperary soccer club is seeking planning permission for multi-use games area 

A Clonmel soccer club has submitted a planning application seeking permission to develop a new multi-use games area on its grounds.

Clonmel Town FC, based at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Sports Complex on the Cashel Road, submitted the application to Tipperary County Council to construct this new playing facility for “youth development” at the south eastern end of its site.

The project also involves the construction of a retaining wall, fencing, footpaths, an access ramp, drainage and works to site boundaries.

The County Council is due to decide on Monday, October 7 where to grant or reject the planning application or seek further information on the project.