Burglars steal copper wiring from property near Tipperary town

Gardai are investigating the theft of approximately €2000 worth of copper wiring from a commerical property near Tipperary town.

The copper was stolen from a business premises at Greenrath, Tipperary between 11am on Friday, October 4 and 4pm on Saturday, October 5.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area on the date the burglary took place to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.