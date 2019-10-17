Tipperary focus on digital design during week-long event in Clonmel

Design Clonmel is a project that LIT Clonmel Digital Campus has put together as part of a European initiative, 4H-CREAT.

Taking place from October 21 to 31, there will be a series of workshops and talks which bring Generation Z into a creative role in digital media.

The co-creation workshops, where participants get to work in Animation, Game Design and Design Thinking, will be open to participants from secondary school and post-Leaving Cert courses, as well as LIT students.

Of interest to anyone studying Art, Design and Communications Graphics or Graphic Design, these workshops are free and will take place during the mid-term break to maximise attendance.

At the centre of Design Clonmel is the Digital Careers Day at LIT Clonmel. Held on Wednesday, October 23, this is a great opportunity for anyone thinking of studying Digital Animation, Game Art Design, or Creative Media Design as there will be demonstrations, talks and the chance to interact with some top professionals working in related areas, such as Emmet O’Neill of Story Toys, one of the world’s leading creators of innovative and entertaining children’s apps and Simon Brown, a VFX specialist whose credits include Avatar, Matrix Revolutions, Transformers II, Star Wars III.

All events can be booked via Eventbrite and are for 16-24 year olds. For further information, contact DesignClonmel@lit.ie