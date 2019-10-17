Tipperary model and author Roz Purcell to host vegan event at Kilkenny food festival

One of Ireland’s largest and most popular food festivals, Savour Kilkenny, is celebrating its 13th year this October bank holiday weekend.

Showcasing local food, culture and produce, Savour Kilkenny will welcome a host of the most innovative celebrities and opinion makers in the world of food, to the medieval city in Ireland’s Ancient East.

Making her debut at Savour Kilkenny is Tipperary native, Roz Purcell.

The best-selling cookery author and entrepreneur will host a 100% vegan culinary experience in Harper’s Restaurant, Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, Kilkenny on Friday, October 27, where she will discuss her favourite vegan dishes and overall approach to food.

Inspired by Roz’s ethos, the menu is devised by Harper’s Head Chef, Cormac Vesey and Helen Costelloe of acclaimed Kilkenny Café, ‘The Cutting Vedge’, with drinks reception from Highbank Orchards.

Tickets for this event cost €55 and includes a pre-dinner drink and beautiful 4-course dinner. To book call (056) 777 1888 or visit The Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel.

Other familiar faces on the Savour Stage include Edward Hayden and Anne Neary alongside other homegrown Irish stars Paul Flynn, Clodagh McKenna, Catherine Fulvio, Rory O' Connell, Darren Kennedy and Mount Juliet's Ken Harker and John Kelly. International visitors for this year’s festival include best-selling Australian author and national TV star, Kim McCosker who will bring her 4 Ingredients thinking to the Savour Stage.