Breaking: Tipperary public meeting on plans for direction provision centre in Borrisokane

A public meeting has been called for Borrisokane this Thursday night, October 17, to discuss the plans for a direct provision centre in the village.

It is believed Tipperary County Council was only given the news in the past couple of days that 16 families are due to move into the Riverside apartments in the next week or so on a phased basis.

Nenagh municipal district councillors, Tipperary County Council officials and Department officials are due to hold a behind closed doors meeting in the Civic Offices, Nenagh, this Thursday at 3pm.

A public meeting has been called for 9.15pm tonight in the hall on the outskirts of the village on the Birr road.

One source said that the problem was not with the families coming but the lack of consultation and facilities in schools.

One person said that it would amount to a 10% increase in the town's population. There were concerns that no new housing developments would be provided to cater for those who might wish to remain in the town when they leave direct provision.

Minister of State Denis Stanton said this morning that increased medical and education facilities will be provided to cater for the increase in population.