Temporary repair of wall scheduled for Quaker cemetery in Tipperary

A temporary repair of the wall at the Quaker burial ground in Clonmel is to be carried out before the end of the year.

A significant portion of the wall in the laneway at the rear of houses in nearby Anne Street collapsed into the historic burial ground, which is more than 300 years old, almost a year and-a-half ago.

Fallen stones will be removed from the graves and the wall will be reconstructed to a minimum height that will protect the boundary, Tipperary County Council Director of Services Sean Keating has told Cllr. Michael Murphy.

The remaining masonry will be stockpiled for the eventual long-term reconstruction of the boundary wall; however, this work is dependent on the necessary funding becoming available.

Mr. Keating said the estimated cost of full reconstruction is approximately €90,000, funding for which is not available at this time. The council made an application for grant funding under the At Risk Heritage Sites this year but was not successful.

Cora Morrissey, from the council’s environment section, told Cllr. Pat English at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the council had also been in touch with the Quakers association, requesting if funding was available for the project under a national scheme.

