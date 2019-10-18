Councillor calls for action to remove vegetation growing on Co. Tipperary town’s flood walls

A councilor fears holes will develop in Carrick-on-Suir's flood defence walls if action isn't taken to remove vegetation from them.

That was the concern Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne expressed at the latest monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors where he tabled a motion calling for the vegetation on the flood walls to be removed.

"There is nearly trees growing out of the flood walls that will eventually damage the walls and might put holes into them," he warned Council management.

"We should write to the OPW looking for funding to hire a specialist company to keep the walls maintained," he added.

The Council, in response, said a survey of flood defence walls will be undertaken to assess the extent of vegetation on them and if funds are available a maintenance programme can be put in place.

"Health and safety of workers in proximity to the river is of importance and it may be necessary for specialist contractors to be employed," the Council added.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir councillor Kieran Bourke, who supported the motion, queried the Council's statement that a maintenance programme would be put in place if funds were available. He understood the OPW was solely responsible for maintenance of the flood walls.

Carrick Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby clarified the Council gets funding from the OPW to maintain the flood pumps and if it was possible for the Council to recover the money spent on maintaining the flood walls it would do so.