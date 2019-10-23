Korean War Veteran and PoW realises wish in Tipperary

Royal Artillery gunner and PoW Tom Clough, who fought valiantly to defend vital United Nations positions against Chinese forces in the 1951 Battle of Imjin River during the Korean War (1950-53), realised one of his final wishes by the laying a wreath in Tipperary Town on Sunday, October 20.

The 88-year-old, who lives near Gloucester, in the UK, is one of the last surviving ‘Glorious Glosters’ who wrote their names into history at Imjin River, the most famous battle of a largely forgotten war.

Speaking at the Remembrance Arch in the grounds of St. Vincent's Hospital in Tipperary Town, Tom said that it meant everything to him to be in Tipperary Town, a place that he knew in song from the war song It's a long way to Tipperary.

"I feel like I have come home today and it means so much to me to be here in this town remembering all my fallen comrades. I am one of the lucky ones and I thank God every day for that.

"My biggest regret was leaving all my comrades behind who did not make it. They were good mates and it makes me ask the question why did I survive and they didn't?".

Tom was just 19 when 866 Glosters were cut off from their brigade by more than 10,000 Chinese troops in 1951. They were so outnumbered that they dug in on a hilltop for three days, repelling attack after attack, until their ammunition ran out. Only then did they try to retreat, but it was too late. They were surrounded. Just 63 men made it back to base; 522 were captured, including Tom and the start of two and half years in captivity for him and his comrades.

Tom recalls the news of the ending of the war. "We were eventually told by the Chinese commandant that the war was over, but I think we only half believed it as we had been hearing accounts of drawn out peace talks for several years by that point. When we realised we were being released and as we marched out of the camp I'll never forget that we started to sing 'It's a long way to Tipperary'. That is why it is so important for me to be here in Tipperary today"

The heroic stand of Tom and his comrades paved the way for peace talks and an uneasy cease-fire between North and South Korea.

Today the Glosters are celebrated as saviours by the South and the bravery of the 866 British troops is commemorated in an exhibition of the Battle of Imjin River at the Soldiers Of Gloucestershire Museum in Gloucester.

For Tom his visit to Tipperary and the laying of a wreath at the Remembrance Arch completes a wish that he has nurtured for close on 70 years. "I stand here today in remembrance of my fallen comrades who died on the battlefield and those who survived the battle and died in camps. It is important also to remember the many Koreans who lost their lives.

In all wars civilians suffer greatly and Korea was no exception and they should not be forgotten".

A special goodwill message to Tom from His Excellency Mr. Woon-Ki Lyeo, Ambassador, Republic of Korea, was read during the ceremony. Following prayers and the playing of the Last Post it was appropriate to hear again the strains of 'It's a long way to Tipperary' as Tom joined with the congregation in the singing of the famous song which symbolised for him the ending of the Korean War.