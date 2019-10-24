Hotel Minella annual gala concert to help South Tipperary Hospice to provide crucial services

An important fundraiser to support the invaluable hospice service in South Tipperary will take place in Hotel Minella on Friday November 15.

It is the sixth gala concert to be held at Hotel Minella by the organisers who hold the event to assist the South Tipperary Hospice Movement, a community specialist palliative care service that is provided seven days a week.

The Emerald Tenors featuring Derek Ryan and the Clonmel Concert Band and guest vocalists will provide the entertainment at the event which will be hosted by Niall Carroll of Lyric FM.

"The concert has received fantastic support over the years and that is g reatly appreciated by all involved.It is an enjoyable night out for a good cause.Most families have been affected by cancer which is why the hospice service is so valued and appreciated and people welcome the opportunity to support the incredible work being done by the hospice team" said Sean O' Donovan.

Organiser Sean O' Donovan thanked musical director Danny Carroll , Michael Kiely stage manage and all involved in the organising committee.He also thanked John and Liz Nallen for their continued support of the Hospice and of the annual concert.

Phil Kehoe, Chairperson of the fundraising committee of the Hospice Support Group, said the concert was one of the main fundraising events during the year, one that has thankfully received huge support from the people of Clonmel and surrounding towns.

"The hospice service is going twenty nine years now in Clonmel meeting the huge demand that is there for the service.It provides loved ones end of life care in their own homes offering comfort and support for them and their families at a very difficult time in all their lives" said Phil.

Phil said everybody recognised how important it is to ensure that end of life care can be given in a home environment so that patients can be among loved ones.

She said the service, which has 6.5 nurses, was greatly appreciated by the public of South Tipperary and West Waterford and that was reflected in the numbers that attended the concert on an annual basis.

Danny Carroll, musical director, said the members of the concert band were delighted to be part of such a wonderful occasion.

"They took part last year for the first time for the Cara O' Sullivan concert and are looking forward to taking part this year" he said.

Danny said the concert band was formed eight years ago on the 40th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala and comprises mainly of former members of Banna.

"We thought it would be for just one night but we are still going and really enjoy it" said Danny.

The Hospice provides specialist palliative care service for people with an advanced incurable disease under a multidisciplinary team including a team of nursing specialists and an occupational therapist.

STHM provides a seven day service and are available on te 24 hour basis for telephone support or visits if needed.

Tipp Hospice Heroes