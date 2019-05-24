Tipperary women are named ‘hospice heroes

Catherine Harty and Marie Collins, who volunteer each year to support their local hospice on Hospice Sunflower Days, have been named official ‘Hospice Heroes’ for their many years of fundraising service on behalf of their local hospice services, The North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Catherine & Marie along with 25 others were honoured with the title of ‘Hospice Hero’ at a special ceremony in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Thursday, May 9 2019 to coincide with the official launch of this year’s Hospice Sunflower Days campaign.

Catherine has been involved with the North Tipperary Hospice Movement for over 20 years and is now doing part-time work in the drop-in centre. Catherine also co-ordinates fundraising for the centre on Sunflower Days each year.

Marie has been associated with the hospice movement since 1990 and is currently a Director on the Board of the North Tipperary Hospice Movement. She is always available to help in any way to promote and fundraise for the movement.

Catherine & Marie were presented with their plaques at the ceremony by Mary Kennedy, Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador and RTE Broadcaster.

This year’s Hospice Sunflower Days, which marks the 29th year of the campaign, is taking place on Friday, June 7 and Saturday June 8 2019. You can show your support for this worthy cause by volunteering to help out over the two days fundraising or by donating and buying some sunflower merchandise; and remember every euro raised locally, stays locally!

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign and the official ‘Hospice Hero’ ceremony, Mary Kennedy, said, “I am delighted to get involved once again with Hospice Sunflower Days. This is a very worthy cause and with all funding raised locally staying in the local area it offers a great opportunity for people to support their local hospice or specialist palliative homecare service.”

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge. Funds raised through the campaign will be used to directly support hospices and specialist palliative home care services to support frontline posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.

Hospice care is about helping people of all ages to live well with an illness which is life-limiting and supporting them to achieve the best quality of life possible as well as providing support for their relatives and loved ones. Care is provided in either specialist in-patient units or in people’s own homes through trained specialist palliative home care nurses.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, please contact your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service today, log onto www.sunflowerdays.ie or show your support by purchasing some sunflower merchandise on Hospice Sunflower Days this June.

Alternatively, you can make a donation by texting ‘SUN’ to 50300 to donate €4 to support local hospice groups across Ireland. Texts cost €4. Hospice Sunflower Days will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.