Book now to enjoy a spooky Halloween at Cashel Library 

Cashel Library will host a number of events over Halloween for both adults and children to celebrate this ancient tradition.

One of our resident historians and designated Witch Maura Barrett will give a lecture on Halloween Traditions and ghosts that are specific to Ireland.

This event takes place on Tuesday, October 29, at 7pm and is for adults only.

Patrons and interested parties are invited to come by for a spell and dressing up is optional. This promises to be a fun but scary event and refreshments will be served.

The children will not be forgotten with Halloween Storytime with Children Services Manager Aoife Moore, taking place on Thursday, October 31 at3.30pm. Dressing up as your favourite ghost is suggested.

In addition we are showing the film Casper on Tuesday, October 29, at 2.30pm and fancy dress is also optional for this event.

Bookings for all events can be made by calling Cashel Library on 062 63825.