Get fit and healthy with Roscrea Trail Blazers

On Thursday night last the Trail Blazers were back at the Golden Grove Loop outside Roscrea.

Another great turnout on a great night for walking. Well done to everyone that made the effort.

This Thursday, October 31, sees the group keeping it local again and heading back to the Gloster Lake Loop. This is a moderate 7km walk well suited to anyone with a reasonable level of fitness.

Meeting at Mulrooneys Gala at 7pm or the carpark at The Mill House at 7.10pm.

Please bring head/hand torch. Now that the evenings have begun to close in, we are back to walking closer to home. This is still a great way to keep fit over the coming winter months.

The Trail Blazers would like to put out an open invitation to the general public to join them at some point on their walks programme for the remainder of 2019.

Walking is a great way to get into shape as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. The Trail Blazers website roscreatrailblazers.com is up and running and you are welcome to take a look and see what the club has planned.

Contact Cathal on 086 3399193.