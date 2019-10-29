Burglar flees from Co. Tipperary house after being disturbed

A burglar escaped from a house in Carrick-on-Suir after being disturbed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The criminal broke into the house in the Pearse Square are of the town between 3am and 6.30am.

A escaped on foot from the house when one of the occupants disturbed him.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokeperson said the burglar was described as being 5ft 9 inches tall and of medium build.

She appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this burglary to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024 or Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.