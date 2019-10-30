Former Cashel councillor is Sinn Fein’s new general election candidate for Co. Tipperary

Former Cashel councillor Martin Browne was formally selected as Sinn Fein's new candidate to contest the next general election in Tipperary at a candidate selection convention in Cahir last night (Tuesday).

Mr Browne, who lost his county council seat in the local elections in May, was selected unopposed at the convention in Cahir House Hotel attended by about 90 party members from throughout the county.

He was proposed by Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne and seconded by Damian O'Donoghue of Nenagh's Sinn Fein cumann.

Thurles-based Ciara McCormack was previously selected as Sinn Fein's general election candidate for Tipperary at a convention in April last year but she polled a disappointing 267 votes in the Tipperary Co. Council elections in May.

Last week she announced her decision to withdraw as the party's general election candidate and a new candidate selection convention was organised.