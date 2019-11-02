Nenagh takes a step closer to becoming an autism friendly town
Local committee is established
Reporter:
Tipperary Star reporter
2 Nov 2019
Email:
news@tipperarylive.ie
The committee that has been selected to have Nenagh designated an autism friendly town
Nenagh has taken a another step forward in its bid to become an autism friendly town after a second meeting to form a committee for Make Nenagh an Autism Friendly Town was held in Nenagh Arts Centre.
The following officers were selected; Martin Slattery, chairperson; Emma Burns, secretary; David McGee / Alan Kelly, joint treasurers; Noelette Brohan, AsIAm liaison; Nicholas Ryan Purcell, autism representative, Louise Morgan Walsh and Oisin Richardson. Picture shows: Deputy Alan Kelly, Maggie Gleeson, Martin Slattery (Chairperson), Nicholas Ryan Purcell, Louise Morgan Walsh, Frankie Daly, Oisin Richardson, Noellete Brohan, Teresa McLoughlin, Gemma Kennedy, Emma Burns, David McGee, Michael Barry, Alec McCormack and Niall Tobin.
Clonakilty is Ireland’s First Autism Friendly town and in order to acquire this designation a town has to go through a robust accreditation process.
Clonakilty had to engage and train 25% of businesses and voluntary organisations, train 50% of public services, 50% of school communities, 50% of healthcare professionals, three employers and reach and engage 25% of the town’s population and develop a three-year Autism Friendly town plan.
The committee members in Nenagh are looking forward to working with the community, groups, public services, schools, HSE and other agencies to make this happen.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Tipperary Live provides news, events and sport features from the Tipperary area. For the best up to date information relating to Tipperary and the surrounding areas visit us at Tipperary Live regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on