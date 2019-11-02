Nenagh takes a step closer to becoming an autism friendly town

Nenagh has taken a another step forward in its bid to become an autism friendly town after a second meeting to form a committee for Make Nenagh an Autism Friendly Town was held in Nenagh Arts Centre.

The following officers were selected; Martin Slattery, chairperson; Emma Burns, secretary; David McGee / Alan Kelly, joint treasurers; Noelette Brohan, AsIAm liaison; Nicholas Ryan Purcell, autism representative, Louise Morgan Walsh and Oisin Richardson. Picture shows: Deputy Alan Kelly, Maggie Gleeson, Martin Slattery (Chairperson), Nicholas Ryan Purcell, Louise Morgan Walsh, Frankie Daly, Oisin Richardson, Noellete Brohan, Teresa McLoughlin, Gemma Kennedy, Emma Burns, David McGee, Michael Barry, Alec McCormack and Niall Tobin.

Clonakilty is Ireland’s First Autism Friendly town and in order to acquire this designation a town has to go through a robust accreditation process.

Clonakilty had to engage and train 25% of businesses and voluntary organisations, train 50% of public services, 50% of school communities, 50% of healthcare professionals, three employers and reach and engage 25% of the town’s population and develop a three-year Autism Friendly town plan.