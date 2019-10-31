Appeal for blood donations in Halla Na Féile, Cashel

A special appeal for a certain blood type has been issued by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in relation to Cashel, today.

Supplies of O+ blood have declined to 5.6 days over the Bank Holiday. I you area an O+ donor please attend our Cashel clinic today. One donation saves three lives. Please visit our clinic in Halla na Féile, Cashel, today, October 31, from 3pm to 5pm and from 7pm to 9pm.

Check your eligibility prior to attending the clinic

An illness or injury, however minor, may mean it is not safe to give your blood to a sick patient. Certain medications can also be harmful to patients. Therefore it is important that you are well and healthy when you come to donate blood. Recent travel may also mean that you may not be eligible to donate. When you attend a clinic you will have an opportunity to speak in confidence with a nurse but if you have any queries in relation to your health or travel history you can contact the IBTS Donorline at 1850 731 137. Information is also available in the ‘Can I give blood’ section.

Bring Photo ID

All Donors are asked to bring Photo ID. This helps maintain blood safety by verifying donor's identity before donating. The requirement for Donor ID is not mandatory yet but will become so in the near future to meet EU safety requirements.

Please note children on clinic policy (particularly children under 13)

Please note our new health and safety regulations in relation to children attending with a donating adult. Due to the potential risk of a donor experiencing an adverse reaction during or after donating, a donating adult cannot be the sole supervisor of any child who is under 13 years of age. Please ensure that there is another adult designated to supervise any child who is less than 13 years of age during each part of the donation process.

Reduce your risk of fainting

Drinking plenty of cold, non-alcoholic fluids in the 24 hours prior to donating and eating savoury food and / or salty snacks the night before donation will greatly reduce the risk of fainting during or after donating. In addition, please ensure you eat something substantial in the 3 hours prior to your donation.

Allow enough time

Although a donation only takes approximately 8 minutes, you will need to allow 60-90 minutes for the entire process, i.e. from the time you register to resting afterwards while enjoying refreshments. Appointments are available in Dublin (D’Olier Street and Stillorgan clinics) and Cork (St Finbarr's Hospital).