Burglar jailed for five months for causing €6,000 worth of damage to Tipperary golf club

A man with thirty five previous convictions was given a five month jail sentence at Tipperary district court for burglary at Tipperary Golf Club during which €6,000 worth of damage was caused.

Imposing the sentence on Michael Casey of Bay 8, Clonlong Halting Site, Limerick, Judge Marie Keane said it was outrageous that members of the club were saddled with the costs of repairing the damage caused by Michael Casey on May 5, 2019.

Judge Keane said it was “grossly unfair” for voluntary members of the club who paid their subscription to have to meet the costs of the damage.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey said Tippeary Golf Club had insurance but did not want to use it as it would result in an increase in their premium.

Judge Keane had asked on a number of occasions about the prospects of the defendant being able to meet the cost of the damage.

Solicitor Vincent McCormack said there was no prospect of his client being able to pay for the damage carried out at the club.

His client was a father of three children and his wife, who was from Tipperary, was expecting a fourth child.

He had some health issues and his wife was his carer. His brother tragically died last year and his mother died before that.

Mr McCormack said the reality was that there was no chance of Michael Casey paying the damages. He did work as a boxing coach but that was voluntary work.

Mr. McCormack said that if the golf club availed of their insurance to cover the costs, the defendant may be in a position to pay the excess amount that would not be covered by insurance.

Judge Keane said she was not prepared to entertain a situation whereby an insurance company would pay out for criminal damage and the excess amount not covered would be paid by the person who was responsible for that loss.

Sgt Godfrey told the court that on May 5 gardai responded to a call of an alarm activation at Tipperary Golf Club.

Gardai arrived on the scene immediately and they saw two males run from the front door of the premises onto the golf club grounds.

Gardai entered the building and saw two other males inside the bar area of the golf club , one of whom was holding a sledge hammer. The males ran through the fire exit and Gda Shine gave chase on foot and he observed the two men run towards the maintenance building before they split up and ran in opposite directions.

Gda Shine then located one suspect, Michael Casey attempting to flee through bushes and in heavy undergrowth.

Gda Shine apprehended Michael Casey and arrested him for burglary at 2.20am. One glove was recovered near Michael Casey.

Detective Gda Steed and Gda Kiely came to assist and removed the prisoner back to the patrol car.

Gda Steed inspected the scene and observed the front door had been smashed in and four other interior doors had been smashed in and the offices ransacked.

The cigarette machine was also damaged. The exterior alarm had also been knocked from the wall and the exterior sensor light had also been removed.

Casey was interviewed and made no admission.