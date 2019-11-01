Tipperary towns and villages receive €684,554 in improvement grants

€684,554 has been allocated for improvements to five towns and villages around Tipperary, Fine Gael General Election Candidate Cllr Garret Ahearn has said.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Garret Ahearn said: “This funding is extremely welcome news for Tipperary, especially residents of Cashel, €200,000; Newcastle, €139,060; Clogheen, €100,000; Lorrha, €149,554.80 and Nenagh, €96,000.

“These excellent initiatives are will ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work.

“The funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted today that even more areas in Tipperary will benefit from the funding.

“Almost €68 million has now been approved for more than 830 projects across the country under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016, with more than 600 of these approved since the Action Plan for Rural Development was launched in January 2017.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: “Interest in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year was very high and the scheme was heavily over-subscribed. It was not possible to fund all of the applications received, but I am pleased that many of the towns and villages which have been successful this year are receiving funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the first time.

“I want to thank the Local Authorities for engaging with local communities in these instances to help them to identify good projects which have merited support.

“The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which complements the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and provides an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages.”