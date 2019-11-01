Weigh to go Siobhan! Tipperary slimming consultant attends exclusive anniversary event

A Tipperary weight-loss consultant is celebrating after attending an exclusive national slimming event hosted by the founder of Slimming World, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Siobhán O’Dwyer, along with other consultants from Ireland were part of the lucky 500 guests from across the UK and Ireland who won a place to attend Slimming World’s special event: ‘50 amazing years, one very special day with Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE’, hosted at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham. The event was held to celebrate Slimming World’s 50th golden birthday year*, and just 10% of the company’s 5,000 Consultants were able to win a ticket in a ballot.

Siobhán, a consultant for the Tipperary Town Slimming World groups, was one of the lucky few to win a place. As part of the day Clonmel native Siobhán, who became a consultant after she graduated from the Slimming World Academy in 2014 and lost 4 &1/2st herself as a member, took part in a question and answer session with Margaret and heard how Slimming World has adapted to the changing world around us yet stayed true to its founding principles – a liberating, uniquely satisfying eating plan based on the concept of Free Food. And most importantly a passion for treating every member with genuine care, empathy and respect and putting them and their success at the heart of everything.

Siobhán says: “It was a real honour to attend the special day in Nottingham and I was so delighted to get a place, everything that’s happened in Slimming World’s golden birthday year has just felt extra-special! The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish. To have had the opportunity to meet Margaret and listen to her inspirational story was an experience I’ll never forget. I left Nottingham brimming with inspiration and ideas to share with my members. There’s no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to everyone who attends my Slimming World group each week, ensuring they get the best possible service and support to achieve their weight-loss dreams. It’s great to be able to tell people in Tipperary that Slimming World has been helping people achieve their weight-loss dreams for 50 years.

“Attending the event and being able to hear insights from the founder of Slimming World herself isn’t just a triumph for me but also for the Tipperary members and Consultants in the Co. Tipperary groups. They’re the ones who make each group the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week. That’s as well as their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and getting more active, of course. They’ve lost over an amazing 1,400st/lbs this year, and each week as members lose weight, I see them growing in confidence. I see them changing their health, becoming more active, trying out new foods and recipes and finding the courage to take on challenges that they’ve always dreamed of. Members who arrive at group with their self-esteem at rock bottom start to hold their heads high and stand tall as they lose weight successfully and are encouraged and supported to make changes by the rest of the group.”

Like all Slimming World Consultants, Siobhán lost weight at a group herself and so knows just how valuable group support can be. Consultants receive in-depth training from the Slimming World Academy to help give their members the support they need to make long-term changes to improve their health and wellbeing as well as passing their new habits on to their family. Training includes the role of healthy eating and activity in weight management. Crucially, it also includes training in how to help members to lift the guilt and shame they may feel as a result of struggling with their weight and help them to form healthy lifestyle habits.

To join Siobhan’s Tipperary town’s groups, which are held every Tuesday at 9.30 &11.30 am, 3.30, 5.30 & 7.30 pm at The Excel, Mitchell Street,Tipperary town either pop along or give Siobhán a call on 086 1637240