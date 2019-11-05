Tipperary International Peace Award to be presented to Mary Robinson on Thursday at Excel centre

Former Irish President, Mary Robinson, will travel to Tipperary Town on Thursday (November 7), to receive the 2018 Tipperary International Peace Award.

The Chair of Elders and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is receiving the award in recognition of her efforts in ensuring that the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable are addressed on the global stage. As an outspoken advocate on the effects of climate change,Mrs.Robinson has campaigned for the need to focus the world’s attention to meet the urgent challenges posed by extreme weather events on the poorest and on the most vulnerable of communities.

In Tipperary Mrs. Robinson will be honoured for her work spanning 50 years from when she first entered public life as a Senator.

Peace Convention Secretary Martin Quinn says it is yet another very important day for Tipperary Peace Convention; "Tipperary can be very proud of the important role played on the national/international stage by Tipperary Peace Convention. The recipients over the 35 years since the Convention was founded are all extraordinary people who have all gone that extra mile in the pursuit of peace and reconciliation and Mary Robinson is certainly no exception to the rule. Throughout her career she has strived to ensure that all voices are heard and has been a crusader for women's rights and for those without a voice in the world. She has not only shone a light on human suffering, but has illuminated a better future for our world and is a very worthy recipient of the Tipperary International Peace Award".

Mrs. Robinson will be accompanied by her husband Nick to the ceremony in Tipperary and will be met on arrival at the Tipperary Excel by a Guard of Honour drawn from members of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association Post 24.

A host of dignitaries will be in attendance including Ambassadors from 20 Foreign Embassies accredited to Ireland, representatives of all political parties, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces along with representatives of 1 Brigade, Air Corps and Irish Naval Service. There will also be representation from all the main Churches and many community bodies and organisations and from Amnesty International and the International Institute for Environment and Development.

Messages of congratulations to be relayed at the ceremony have been received from President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former UN Secretary General Ban ki-Moon and from UN Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason.

The presentation ceremony will take place at 11:30am in the Tipperary Excel.

On Thursday afternoon from 2:00pm, members of the public will be welcome to attend the Peace Forum which will also take place in the Tipperary Excel. The Forum will focus on the topic of ‘Peace & Climate Justice’ and will feature a panel of speakers including Mrs. Robinson, Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett and Youth Climate Delegate/Ambassadors Valery Molay and Jack O’Neill