Two Tipperary volunteers shortlisted for top national award

Two Tipperary volunteers have been shortlisted for a national award.

Tipperary Volunteer Centre has announce the shortlist for the twelfth annual Volunteer Ireland Awards. Over 1 million people in Ireland volunteer and these awards aim to celebrate the hard work and dedication of volunteers across the country.

Aged 10 to 80 from sixteen counties, this year’s shortlist is a showcase of the breadth and depth of volunteering in Ireland. From mental health to sport to homelessness, volunteers have an invaluable impact on communities across Ireland every day.

Tipperary’s own Mick Whelan and Martin Quinn have both made the final shortlist this year.

Mick Whelan volunteers as a Big Brother in the Foróige youth mentoring programme, Big Brother Big Sister, and also helps out at their youth club as a volunteer when needed. Mick’s Little Brother has gone through a number of strenuous changes in his personal life, especially in the past 12 months, and Mick has gone above and beyond to ensure that he remains a consistent positive male role model in this young person’s life when he needs it the most.

The passion Mick has shown in his role as a positive male role model in this young person’s life is what stands out the most. Mick understood that the needs of his Little Brother were complex at times and he had a strong desire to help meet those needs, regardless of how difficult this was at times. Mick has shown great enthusiasm throughout his time as a Big Brother and never gave up on the young person. A steady and consistent presence in this young person’s life has brought him to a better place, one in which he can engage with society in a positive manner, something that had been absent in the years before this pair were matched as Brothers in the youth mentoring programme.

Martin Quinn has been a volunteer with the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre since its inception in 1987. He joined the voluntary management committee prior to the opening of the Centre in September 1987 and has held every officership role throughout those 32 years. The Centre gives employment and caters for a wide audience of users from all walks of life. In his role with the Centre, Martin initiated the Canon Hayes Sports Scholarships in 1996, which encourages and develops the sporting skills of talented young people from the greater Tipperary area and number amongst the recipients the former Muster & Ireland rugby star, Alan Quinlan.

His work with the Centre and with other organisations such as the GAA, Youth Clubs, Parish Councils, Special Olympics, Muintir na Tíre, South Tipperary Sports Partnership and Tipperary International Peace Convention is testament to his volunteerism and earned him the title 'Mr. Volunteer' in his local area.

According to Tipperary Volunteer Centre Manager Derek Fanning “I’d like to congratulate Mick and Martin for being shortlisted in this year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards. Each year I am blown away by the breadth and diversity of volunteering across Ireland. So many people go above and beyond because they care and they want to make a difference. These awards are a chance not just to say thank you to these extraordinary people but also to share their stories and shine a light on the extraordinary work that goes on in communities like those in Tipperary every day.”