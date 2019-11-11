Six Rockwell College students awarded UCD entrance scholarships

UCD Entrance Scholars are first year students who are recognised for their academic achievement and who have received 560 points or more in their Leaving Certificate.

These awards are part of a range of UCD initiatives put in place to recognise exceptional students when they join, as well as those who develop their talent while studying at UCD.

These students will be presented with their awards at the UCD Scholars Awards Ceremony on Thursday, November 14 .

The Rockwell students who are being presented with these awards are Tom Dowling, Liam Featherly, Bill Fitzgerald, Fergal Maher, Dara Murphy and Leah Ryan.