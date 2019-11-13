Gardai investigate burglary at Co. Tipperary oil supply business

An oil supply business in Clonmel was burgled at the weekend.

The break-in at the Jones Oil depot and service station on Thomas Street occurred between Saturday night, November 9 and Sunday morning, November 10.

The burglars entered the office building on the site and stole a small quantity of cash.

Gardai investigating the burglary have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Thomas Street area of Clonmel that night to contact Clonmel Garda Station.

The station can be contacted at (052) 6122222,