Radon a very real threat in Tipperary homes

The Environment Protection Agency is calling on all householders in Tipperary to take action to protect themselves and their families.

One in eight homes tested in County Tipperary were found to have radon levels above the acceptable level.

In these homes, remedial action should be carried out as a matter of urgency to reduce exposure to radon. Many parts of Tipperary are deemed as high radon areas.

Radon is second only to smoking as the leading cause of lung cancer. It is estimated that about 300 lung cancer cases each year in Ireland are linked to radon exposure. Reducing high radon levels will, over time, save lives.

Radon is easy to test for and easy to fix, so learning more about what it is, and how you can protect yourself is critical.

The World Health Organisation has categorised radon as a Group 1 carcinogen, in the same group as asbestos and tobacco smoke.

Alison Dowdall, Scientist, Environmental Protection Agency said: “Radon is invisible, colourless and odourless. It is present in all Irish homes and it is estimated that up to 500,000 people are living in homes with radon levels above the acceptable level of 200 Bq/m3.

“Radon is only a problem if it is ignored. If there is a high radon level in your home, it is exposing you and your family to an unnecessary radiation dose.

For remediation services visit www.radon.ie.