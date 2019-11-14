Tipperary delegates to attend youth assembly on climate change in Dail Eireann

Four delegates from Tipperary will attend the RTÉ Youth Assembly on Climate, in association with the Houses of the Oireachtas in Dáil Éireann non Friday.

This momentous day will see 157 young Irish people from 10 to 17 years of age focus and debate on the following themes - environment, economics, food and farming, power and education.

The event will be chaired by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

The delegates gathering from across the Republic Ireland will convene in Leinster House to establish what they would like to see as the next urgent steps for Ireland and present them to the nation live from the Dáil Chamber in a News2day special live broadcast on RTÉ2 and on Oireachtas TV. Stream it live on RTÉ News Now or tune in to News2day Youth Assembly Special at 9.55am and 1.40pm.

The Tipperary delegates are Heather Doyle, Clonmel; Tom Hanrahan, Burgess; Darragh Hogan, Cashel; and Eve O'Carroll, Nenagh.

Here's what they say about climate change -

Heather Doyle

Hi! I'm Heather Doyle. I live with my mom, my dog Willow and my younger sister. I am in First Year in Loreto Clonmel. I believe that Climate Change is the biggest problem facing our world. I truly think we need to put it at the top of everyone’s agenda. It’s now or never! I want to make a difference. I have taken part in the school strike, debates and have a passion for politics. I play many sports. I also enjoy playing music and dancing. I am a big Kilkenny hurling fan even though I am from Tipp.

Tom Hanrahan

I live in Burgess. This is a rural parish outside Nenagh. I'm the oldest of seven children and I recently started first year in Nenagh CBS. I live on a farm and see first-hand the effects of climate change on daily life. I was involved with the green schools committee in school and this developed my interest in environmental matters. I enjoy playing banjo, piano, hurling and taekwondo. I love to read. My favourite authors are JK Rowling and David Walliams. Everyday we hear about climate change and I'm really delighted to be part of this assembly.

Darragh Hogan

I live in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, made famous by the Rock of Cashel. In my spare time I enjoy tennis, pitch and putt and cycling. Having completed a project on climate change in first year in Cashel Community School, I was inspired to take action. I became one of the leaders of the climate action group in school to highlight the issues and to help change the mindset of my fellow pupils and family. I attended the World Wise Global School's Conference and when I heard of the Youth Assembly I just knew I had to be apart of it.

Eve O'Carroll

Hi, my name is Eve, I am fifteen years old and live in Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. Three years ago, I experienced what people call climate anxiety – overwhelming anxiousness or grief over the existential threat of climate change. Back then, climate change felt like a hopeless issue that no-one seemed to really care about. Now, however, I feel differently. People all over the world are starting to wake up to this huge threat – kids and teenagers being the majority of them. Through the Youth Parliament, I hope to make my voice heard and put pressure on the government to do more.