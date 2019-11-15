Tipperary dairy farmer is crowned 'Farmer of the Year'

A Tipperary dairy farmer has been announced as the 2019 Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year.

David Russell from Thurles was announced as the 2019 Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent, Farmer of the Year at the gala awards ceremony in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone.

David won out of an extremely strong field and puts environmental issues and quality of life to the fore in his dairying operation while running a very best in class farm.

The judges said the winning farm was "outstanding" and that the quality of entrants and finalists really impressed the judges.

The overall winning farm, they said was "very much a family enterprise".

The ceremony also gave a Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by the ICMSA to brothers Padraic and Martin McHale, founders of McHale.

All the winners spoke passionately about the importance of family and teamwork at a gathering that demonstrated the energy, focus and drive of the Irish Farming Industry.