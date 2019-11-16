Co. Tipperary man caught with €10 of cannabis is directed by judge to pay €500 to court poor box 

A 19 year-old youth, who had cannabis on him when searched by a garda in Carrick-on-Suir, must pay a €500 contribution to Carrick-on-Suir District Court poor box in order to avoid a conviction for drugs possession.

Judge Terence Finn gave apprentice blocklayer Ian Holloway of 13 Sycamore Close, Greenhill Village, Carrick-on-Suir a chance to keep his record clean at last Thursday's sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court. Mr Holloway pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis at St Nicholas Park, Carrick-on-Suir on June 2. Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Det. Gda. Ruairi Ryan saw Mr O'Halloran acting suspiciously and searched him. He found cannabis valued at €10 in his pocket. The defendant hadn't any previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was anxious to keep his record clean.

Judge Finn adjourned the case to Carrick Court sitting of February 6 for payment of €500 donation.