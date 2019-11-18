Tipperary nun nominated for top volunteer award for work on behalf of mental health

One of the south east’s best known community volunteers and Clonmel native, Sr Gertrude Howley, is in line for a prestigious honour after being nominated for a Volunteer of the Year award.

Sr Gertrude, who is a Presentation Sister in Dungarvan and an active member of GROW – Ireland’s leading community-based mental health support group - has been nominated in the Health & Disability Category, along with two other volunteers, with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony which takes place in the Carlton Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin, on Friday, December 6.

It is a fitting honour for Sr Gert who has worked tirelessly in the local community for over 30 years. Having joined the Presentation Sisters in 1958 she taught in both primary and secondary schools until 1984 when she took on the role of Parish Sister.

It was while working in the community that she discovered the everyday problems that people encountered and as a result she decided to start a GROW group in Dungarvan.

It proved to be a hugely successful initiative and at present there are three support groups operating in the area.

GROW is Ireland’s largest community-based mental health organisation and has been supporting people to journey to mental health recovery since 1969.

GROW holds 120 peer-support groups across Ireland. GROW groups follow a practical, 12- step program and provide weekly help and support to anyone experiencing mental health difficulties or struggling with their mental wellbeing. Meetings are free and confidential.

2017 research conducted by Trinity College Dublin examined the ‘transformative power’ of GROW’s peer-support programme in assisting recovery from mental illness.

The research found that peer and community support, as well as everyday social interactions, play a vital role in mental health recovery.

These results are similar to the findings of the latest GROW in Ireland Recovery Outcomes National Report which shows that one-fifth of respondents said the support they received from GROW had helped them to deal with workplace issues, including a change of job/career. Additionally, more than half of respondents said they had a personal goal and had now either achieved it or were close to achieving it.

Sr Gertrude is a brilliant example of how to make a difference as she is currently the GROW south east regional chairperson, has run hundreds of community outreach and fundraising projects and over the past 35 years, while she has developed and provides community adult education courses.

She also founded the Little Lantern counselling and personal development centre with the help of her community (Presentation Sisters). She also runs meditation groups, prayer group, brings senior citizens together for prayer, tea and chat.

Sr Gert began her training to become a counsellor in 1984 and in the course of a week she would see approximately 25 individual clients for counselling, have at least 20 people in the weekly GROW groups and teach at least 25 people meditation and mindfulness. Gert’s idea of relaxation is to teach horse riding (on a voluntary basis) to children once a week.

Naturally Sr Gert was thrilled to have been nominated and paid tribute to those who have helped her make a difference to people’s lives.

“I am delighted with the nomination. It is absolutely amazing but for me the best thing about is that shows we are helping people in the community and that is what we are trying to achieve.

“It is recognition for the work of GROW and also the Presentation Sisters who have supported me the whole way. They put up with my quirky ways over the years and gave me the backing to make a difference,” explained Sr Gert.

The Volunteer Ireland Awards are the major annual initiative to celebrate volunteers in Ireland. The awards shine a light on the remarkable achievements of volunteers around the country by honouring them at a national level.

To discover more about GROW and GROW meetings nationwide, phone GROW’s infoline on 1890 474 474, visit the GROW website – www.grow.ie or email info@grow.ie.