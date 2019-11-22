Tipperary farmhouse and top quality land for sale at public auction

Rochestown House, Cahir goes for sale by public auction on Friday, December 13, at 3pm in Cahir House Hotel. E21 XH74

C. 5.28 Hectare / 13.047 acre residential farm.

Lands are laid out in five fields, are well fenced, with mature hedges.

Renowned for their fattening qualities, these top quality lands are free draining and suitable for any farming purpose.

Mains water supply to the property.

The farmhouse is a traditional style two-storey, two bedroom residence which is in need of modernisation but offers huge scope for the discerning purchaser.

Solicitor with carriage of sale is Ms. Valerie Noonan, M.F. Noonan & Son, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

Contact REA Stokes & quirke on 052 6121788 or check out www.reastokesandquirke.ie