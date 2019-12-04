Ballinure National School Christmas Bingo

By kind permission of Moyglass Community Hall, the Parent Association of Ballinure N.S together with the Board of Management will hold a Monster Christmas Bingo in Moyglass Hall on Sunday, December15 at 8pm.

It promises to be a fantastic night with guaranteed jackpot plus lots of brilliant prizes.

The pupils have been busy designing posters which will be displayed on the night. The winning poster was designed by 5th class pupil, Isobel Hayde.

All money raised will go to Ballinure School.

Join us for a great family night out. Thanks to all who have provided sponsorship and donated prizes. Your support is much appreciated.