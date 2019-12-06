Tipperary IFA to meet to cast their votes on leadership contest

Tipperary IFA branches are being encouraged to come out and vote in the elections for the association’s new president and deputy president.

Polling for the positions, which sees Ballymackey farmer Tim Cullinan bid for the top job, closes on Friday, December 13.

There are a number of IFA branches throughout Tipperary due to meet this week and next at which polling will take place.

Theses are: Wednesday, December 4, Thurles, Anner Hotel; Carrig / Riverstown, Community Hall.

Thursday, December 5: Terryglass, Community Hall; Borrisoleigh, Clodagh Bar.

Monday, December 9: Clonmore, Community Hall; Moyne / Templetouhy. Moyne Hall.

Tuesday, December 10: Templemore, McAuley Centre; Holycross, Glasheens; Ballina, Mills Bar.

Wednesday, December 11: Newport, O’Sullivans Bar; Ballywilliam, Kilcolman Hall; Roscrea, Rackey Hall Hotel.

Thursday, December 12: Moycarkey / Borris, Muintir na Tíre Hall; Lorrha, GAA hall; Aglish, Coimmunity Hall; Toomevara, Community Hall.

All meetings will take place at 8pm.