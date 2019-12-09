Huge Christmas boost as Affinity Credit Union pays out €398,000

Affinity Credit Union are a not-for-profit organisation. We don’t have customers – we have members.

We exist to serve our members, to help with their dreams and needs, not to profit at their expense. And we do practice what we preach.

This year alone, as well as delivering some of the lowest loan interest rates available anywhere, Affinity Credit Union is giving back 10% of all money collected in interest on loans in 2019!

Affinity Credit Union is giving borrowing members a massive 10% refund of loan interest collected during financial year 2019 and a dividend of 0.25%.

In total, the Loan Interest Refund (“Rebate”) and Dividend will come to €398,000 and will is available today to our members.

Members may collect their refund at their local credit union office and spend this however they like!

We do ethical financial services well because we do it to serve our members, not to profit at their expense. Which is why we pay for insurance on their life savings and why we pay for loan protection insurance for peace-of-mind borrowing.

It is also why we charge low interest rates, and refund loan interest from surpluses.

As we said, we look at things differently, from the people perspective.

Affinity Credit Union are your ideal money- management partner and have been for many decades.

We have helped people meet immediate needs, meet longer term needs, undertake projects, realise dreams, build careers, start businesses, mark happy times and sad times. We are people focused, and know how important things are to our members.

We are here to help, and to make the realisation of your dreams easier, fairer and with greater peace-of-mind. Come talk to us. You’ll see, we do look at things differently!

