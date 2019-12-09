Mid Tipp Hillwalkers annual Holly Walk in a lovely loop at Clogheen

Sunday, December - John G O'Dwyer led the 29th annual Holly Walk in a lovely loop walk in Clogheen.



The group of 52 gathered in Clogheen before the walk started. Despite the forecast the weather was ideal as the group made their way around the forest tracks to Bay Lough.



Midway seasonal refreshments were enjoyed by the group. Thanks very much to Dan, Eoin, Donal and Tom. A most enjoyable Holly Walk finished in Allen's public house in Clogheen with people catching up and reminiscing on a most successful year of walking.



Thanks to everyone who helped make the Holly Walk such a great experience. A number of the group enjoyed a lovely meal in the Horse and Jockey hotel to finish a lovely day with Mid Tipp Hillwalkers.



This coming Sunday (December 15) A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 10am. Upperchurch annual night hike takes place next Sunday 15/12/19 in Upperchurch village.



With the winter upon us and the ever-changing weather on the hills, the club recommends walkers to come prepared by bringing the correct clothing/gear for the walks on a Sunday.



The following is a minimum list of essentials to have with you on a day's hill walk: hiking boots with good grip, waterproof jacket and leggings, warm clothing, hat and gloves and spares, torch, food and water, walking poles, whistle and charged mobile phone.



A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised. There's a choice of walks each Sunday, so there's something to suit everyone.



The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie. For further information visit the website or facebook or call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query.