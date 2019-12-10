Toy and food collection this weekend in aid of Make a Change initiative

A food and toy collection will take place Friday, December 13 and Saturday, 14 in Urlingford.

The shops and business supporting the event will be accepting donations as part of this Christmas giving initiative organised by Councillor Imelda Goldsboro.

The items received will be given to families and individuals in need, in the locality such as Gortnahoe, Glengoole, Ballingarry, Killenaule, Urlingford and Ballysloe.

If you or someone you know needs some support this Christmas please contact Cllr Imelda Goldsboro via her Facebook page.

If you are in the area over the weekend any donations would be greatly appreciated.

A note of thanks to some of the businesses involved to date - Deegans Centre, Pierce Kavanagh, Inch hair design, Bergins hairdressers and Elys Daybreak.

Thank you to Copymore printing for donating printed posters to help advertise the event.

Also a thank you to the volunteers support on the day.