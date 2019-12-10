Little Blue Hero Alex Butler made honorary garda

On Monday, November 25, little Alex Butler visited Thurles Garda Station to be sworn in as an honorary member of An Garda Síochána by Chief Superintendent Derek Smart and Superintendent Patrick Murphy.

Honorary Garda Butler was escorted to the station by Thurles Roads Policing, Killenaule Garda Rhoda Dargan and the Thurles Community Unit, Garda Kevin Russell and Garda Dan Brennan.

Afterwards, Garda Butler inspected the station, accompanied by his brother Adam, his sister Megan and his mother Mags.

Here he met the RSU, Garda dog Rex and also saw a demonstration from the Public Order Unit.

Garda Butler is now looking forward helping out his new colleagues in the Thurles District.