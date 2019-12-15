Cllr Seamus Morris calls for Nenagh Castle to be floodlit

Tipperary County Council has been asked by Cllr Seamus Morris to explore funding to install lighting similar to that at the Rock of Cashel at Nenagh Castle.

“Having reviewed recent correspondence from the OPW regarding the prospect of floodlighting Nenagh Castle, they advised us to apply for funding under the URDF or any other historic town initiative including town and village renewal schemes, as there are active funding applications in process and some in the early stages,” he said.

The Independent councillor asked that lighting similar to that at Cashel be in the most suitable application.

Nenagh Castle celebrates its 800th anniversary next year and the local district council has a wealth of activities lined up for the celebrations.