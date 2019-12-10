Who should be the next Tipperary Person of the Year - your chance to nominate

The Tipperary Association Dublin is inviting nominations for its Annual Awards for 2019, which acknowledge the special contribution and achievements of Tipperary people.

Nominations are invited in two categories -

Tipperary Person of the Year and the Hall of Fame.

The awards will be presented at a special function in Dublin in March 2020.

Over the last thirty years the Tipperary Person of the Year Award has acknowledged the achievements, at local, county and national level, of sportsmen and sportswomen, academics, community activists and business people from Tipperary.

The Tipperary Person of the Year Award will be presented to an individual who made a special contribution to Tipperary in 2019.

The Hall of Fame honours and acknowledges the achievements and contributions made in the past by individuals in the areas of sport, culture, community development or business in the county and the country.

This award acknowledges one of the Tipperary “Greats” of the past.

Nominations should be sent in writing to:

Pat Ryan, Honorary Secretary, Tipperary Association Dublin, 11 Foxfield Grove, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Or by email to info@tippassociationdublin.ie

Closing date for nominations is Monday, January 13, 2020.