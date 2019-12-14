Repairs to Tipperary Quaker burial ground wall get underway

Work has started to repair the wall at the 300 year-old Quaker burial ground in Clonmel.

The wall at the cemetery, which is bordered by Anne Street and O’Neill Street, collapsed almost two years ago.

“Following its collapse in early 2018 I’m delighted that work has finally begun on the reconstruction of the wall at the Quaker Cemetery”, says Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy.

“The cemetery at O’Neill Street was opened in 1709 and the last interment was in 1964.

“Prominent among the families interred in the cemetery are Clibborn, Davis, Grubb, Hughes, Pim, Fayle and Malcolmson. There are 134 names on headstones in the cemetery”.

Cllr. Murphy described the cemetery as “the epitome of simplicity and serenity. The headstones are of uniform size, as Quakers believe that ornate headstones communicated the dominion of the upper classes, even in death.

“In 1999 Vera Hewitt, Mayor of Clonmel, was instrumental in erecting a plaque to commemorate the contribution of the Clonmel Quaker community to relief efforts during the Great Famine from 1845-1848”.

Cllr. Murphy thanked the environment team at Tipperary County Council for working closely with him to ensure the completion of these important works.

