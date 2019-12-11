Tipperary woman receives top award for academic excellence

A Tipperary woman is this year’s recipient of the Liam Donnelly Medal from CPA (Certified Public Accountants) Ireland.

Carrick-on-Suir's Majella Regan was presented with the award in Dublin on Saturday.

Sponsored by Skillnet, the award recognises Majella taking first place worldwide in the final CPA Ireland examinations.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, CPA Ireland president Gearóid O’Driscoll challenged young accountants to show leadership in the fight against climate change.

“The scale of the climate crisis is now widely understood, but too few businesses and individuals are examining how society can combat this. Every business in Ireland, from the largest multinational to a fledgling start-up, will avail of the advice of qualified accountants. As a profession, we have a responsibility to help businesses measure their climate impact and lead businesses to transition to a low carbon economy," said Mr. O’Driscoll.

“In conjunction with our sponsors, CPA Ireland each year present an award to those students who have achieved the highest examination mark in each subject for the CPA examinations. Congratulations Majella and to all the 2019 prizewinners, who come from diverse roles in both practice and industry, and thank you to all our partner firms involved in this event.”