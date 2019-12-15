WARNING
Tipperary garda alert after men call to homes in Clonmel requesting large sums of money for power washing
KEEP AN EYE ON ELDERLY NEIGHBOURS
Garda appeal to people to be vigilant
Clonmel garda have appealed to people to be vigilant and keep an eye out for elderly neighbours following reports that a blue Toyota van was calling to estates in Clonmel on Friday.
Males were calling door to door requesting large sums of money for power washing services.
A text alert was sent to groups in Clonmel District.
Gardai say that while no reported offence occurred, they are requesting that the public are vigilant to callers and to keep a watchful eye out for elderly neighbours.
Any further information to Clonmel Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on