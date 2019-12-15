WARNING

Tipperary garda alert after men call to homes in Clonmel requesting large sums of money for power washing

KEEP AN EYE ON ELDERLY NEIGHBOURS

Tipperary garda alert after men call to homes in Clonmel requesting large sums of money for power washing

Garda appeal to people to be vigilant

Clonmel garda have appealed to people to be vigilant and keep an eye out for elderly neighbours following reports that a blue Toyota van was  calling to estates in  Clonmel on Friday.

 Males were calling door to door requesting large sums of money for power washing services.

A text alert was sent to groups in Clonmel District.

 Gardai say that while no reported offence occurred, they are requesting that  the public are vigilant to callers and to keep a watchful eye out for elderly neighbours. 

Any further information to Clonmel Garda Station.

 

 