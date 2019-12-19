Tipperary Green Party select candidate for next year's general election

The Tipperary Green Party has selected Rob O’Donnell as its candidate for the next general election.

Mr O’Donnell, a 23 year old from Pallasgreen, recently finished his studies in Mathematics in Trinity College Dublin, and now works across the country for a national student organisation.

He previously held roles as chairperson of Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg, as president of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union and as a board member of the Brussels-based European NGO ,OBESSU.

He describes his base and home as around Tipperary Town, where he attended the Abbey School, and where his extended family live and work.

Speaking about his reason for running, Mr O’Donnell said Tipperary Town and other rural towns and villages are being left behind.

He added - “Young people aren’t returning, and there is not a whole lot to encourage them back. Tipperary has been totally neglected by parties in power in the last few decades, and independent politicians have failed to deliver large changes due to their limited power.

“I don’t see a long-term vision for what rural life can be in modern Ireland, and similarly I feel that politicians have their heads in the sand regarding the climate crisis and how much it is going to affect us all in the future.

“The time for action on both of these issues is now, and we can look at how other towns and villages in both Ireland and Europe and how they are making a just transition to a greener economy.”.

Speaking further about his motivation, Mr. O’Donnell stated - “I look at Tipperary and ask, What will it look like in 10, 20, 50 years?

“The current trend is not looking bright. Younger people are leaving in droves. When they leave for college, it’s often the last time they’ll ever live in the county.

“My sister is a qualified nurse and has been between the UK, Australia and New Zealand in previous years, and with the state of the health service at the moment she is never coming back.

“Young people are being priced out of ever owning a home, with all the opportunities being in the bigger cities and abroad.

“Meanwhile in Tipperary, youth suicide rates are horrendously high, and no amount of thoughts and prayers for people from elected representatives will ever be enough.

“We need proper investment in services in all of our towns. I’m glad to see Jigsaw, the youth mental health service, is opening in Thurles, but that’s still not enough for many young people in the county.

“ I see my age as an advantage in this election. I have a very different perspective and experience of growing up here, and I believe the right vision for the county for the future. I have invested all my time in recent years to voluntary organisations, and I would give it my all to represent the people of Tipperary”.

With a general election looking probable in the coming months, the Tipperary Greens say tdhey will be reaching out to people all across the county.

A campaign launch will take place in the new year, and they want to speak with people from all walks of life.

They say - “We want to ensure that everyone is included in a fair transition for all to a cleaner, greener economy.

“For anyone looking to get involved, please email tipperary@greenparty.ie”