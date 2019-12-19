Browne says other parties claiming credit for Tipperary Sinn Fein initiative

Sinn Fein general election candidate Martin Browne has accused other parties of claiming credit for one of their party's initiatives.

Tipperary Sinn Féin has welcomed the decision of last week’s County Council budget meeting to pass a motion in favour of changing the rates refunds on vacant commercial properties.

Previously fixed at 100%, rates will now alter to the following:

Less than €5,000 = 100% rebate

From €5,000 to €7,000 = 85% rebate

From €10,000 upwards = 70% rebate.

Speaking on the issue, Sinn Féin General Election candidate, Martin Browne, said the decision is to be welcomed but long overdue:

“Three years ago when we raised this first the other parties laughed at us, now they want to take credit for it; it’s a sharp U-turn from what was considered previously.

“Under these new proposals, those that are sitting on vacant and derelict properties will be forced to bring them into use or sell them on.

“This will help towards combating the dereliction of our towns and property hoarding as well as raising much needed revenue for council budgeting.

“This proposal will bring in an estimated €110,000 which can used to contribute to the maintenance of roads, footpaths and other public services.

“At a time when many families and working people have been hit hard by many taxes, particularly the latest increases to the punitive Local Property Tax, it’s important to provide alternative methods towards raising funds which are fairer and more equitably distributed.

“This has been a long three year battle by team Sinn Féin on the council and I’d like to thank my colleagues Cllrs Tony Black and David Dunne for seeing it through.”