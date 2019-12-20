Tipperary co-ops among the shareholders in new pilot plant extension at Moorepark

A new €10 million investment in Moorepark Technology Limited (MTL) was officially opened by Michael Creed T.D., Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Teagasc, Fermoy.

The investment in the new pilot plant extension was made by Teagasc and the dairy companies who are shareholders in MTL.

Today MTL is a modern pilot plant facility containing versatile scale processing equipment across a wide range of applications, making it one of the foremost pilot facilities in the world.

It was set up in the early 1990s as a dedicated state of the art pilot plant to meet the growing research and development needs of the dairy industries.

Minister Creed said: “The Irish food industry needs to continuously adapt and change to meet the new market challenges that continuously emerge. This new MTL pilot plant extension allows dairy companies and other food companies to develop new products and adapt existing food offerings, to meet the needs of an ever changing consumer.

“MTL underwent a detailed review process, and emerged with an ambitious strategy for development and growth, which is secured with this €10 million investment”.

The minister thanked all those involved in the project for their investment.

Chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy said the pilot plant can provide critical technical knowledge in applying research and optimising a large-scale plant.

He added - “It allows the implementation of new product and process changes in controlled and least cost principles.

“The range of equipment and technical knowledge, combined with the range of testing and analytical facilities from the Teagasc Food Research Centre, makes this campus a huge asset to the industry.”

Ownership of MTL is on a shareholder basis with Teagasc being the majority shareholder (57%) and the remaining shares being held by nine dairy processing companies, Enterprise Ireland and Ornua.

The dairy companies with shareholdings include Glanbia Ingredients Ireland. Ltd., Kerry Group, Dairygold Co-Op. Society Ltd., Carbery Group, Arrabawn Co-op Ltd., Aurivo Co-op Ltd., Tipperary Co-Op Creamery Ltd., North Cork Co-Op Ltd. and Mullinahone Co-Op