Tipperary's Christmas church services can be viewed anywhere in the world

This Christmas, people from all around the world can tune in to their home parishes in Clonmel to celebrate Christmas.

This is all thanks to Church Services TV, which is now up and running in both Ss Peter and Paul’s and St. Mary’s in Clonmel, as well as many other churches across Ireland and the UK.

Since its arrival last Easter in Ss Peter and Paul’s, almost 40,000 people have already tuned in to see Masses and other celebrations taking place in the parish.

Local priest, Fr. Michael Toomey, says “this service since day one has proved to be so beneficial to families. Our first funeral broadcast allowed family from Australia to be part of the Mass by tuning in from their laptop”.

By making services available on PCs, laptops, mobile devices and TV sets anywhere in the world, Church Services TV helps those confined to home or care facilities, and those living away from home to keep in touch with their parish and continue to be part of the local community.

This Christmas, those away from home can also tune in from wherever they are in the world, and be part of their home parish at Christmas.

“As well as the annual Christmas Pageant at 9pm on Christmas Eve, the annual Christmas Day Mass at 12.30pm, at which Banna Chluain Meala perform, and the recent Clonmel Concert Band concert on December 8 will also be available to view for up to three months on the Ss Peter and Paul’s channel” Fr. Michael said.

Also available will be the Masses on Christmas Day from St. Mary’s, including the Carol Service at 4pm on this Sunday December 22.

To tune in, you simply download the Church Services TV app or go to www.churchservices.tv on any computer, laptop, tablet or smart TV.

In the section Find a Church, type in Clonmel and both St. Mary’s and Ss Peter and Paul’s will be available.

A list of all services and recorded events will be available on each page.

