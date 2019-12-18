Huge funding boost for Clonmel regional sports hub and Kickham Barracks development

€8,200,000 granted for Sports Hub and Kickham Barracks

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn has confirmed that Tipperary County Council will receive the full allocation of €8.2 million for their application under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund to build a Sports Hub and redevelop Kickham Barracks in Clonmel.

Cllr Garret Ahearn said “Over a year ago I made a commitment to work tirelessly with other stakeholders in Clonmel to make this Sports Hub a reality for the town. Today I can announce that following discussions with Minister Eoghan Murphy the full amount of €5.3 million to build the whole complex in one single phase has been agreed. ”

“This is phenomenal news for everyone involved, Clonmel Athletics Club, Clonmel Cycling Club, Clonmel Triathlon Club, Tipperary County Council, local businesses and many more who have worked incredibly hard to deliver a world standard project for Clonmel. This combined with the €2.9 million investment for Kickham Barracks means Clonmel has received the full amount of €8.2 million requested under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund. This is the largest government investment in Tipperary in over a decade and one of the largest funded projects in the country under this scheme” Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr Garret Ahearn said.

The existing LIT campus on the Frank Drohan Road will be developed as a regional sports hub providing shared facilities for clubs, schools and will address a deficit in the town. The regional sports Hub will provide Clonmel with a competitive advantage in developing the town as a destination and venue for regional and national events, helping to grow, retain and attach families and investment to the area. The link between the Sports Hub and Kickham Barracks is a key part of this vision as LIT currently occupies the site and the delivery of one is dependent upon the delivery of another.

Proposals for the Kickham Barracks site include a new pedestrian plaza, central square, new streets, public car parks and development of additional access points which will encourage movement through and within the site and critically integration with the town centre. The regenerated Kickham Barracks will have access of 1,000 people on the site which will enliven the site, introduce third level education into the town centre, offer new opportunities to business and retail and open a former enclosed and largely inaccessible site to the public, generating an urban regeneration site of significant scale.

The URDF has an overall allocation of €2billion to 2027 and is the largest urban regeneration initiative in Ireland for decades and was established to support more compact and sustainable development, through the regeneration of and rejuvenation of Ireland’s cities and large towns, in line with the objectives of Project Ireland 2040.

“This Project has the potential to develop Clonmels existing assets to their full potential making Clonmel a more attractive place to live and visit and will promote population and economic growth required in order for it to achieve to its full potential. It would not be possible without the support of the local community and in particular the local businesses and sports organisations that came on board. A lot of credit must also go to my Clonmel colleague Cllr Michael Murphy, the executive of Tipperary County Council led by CEO Joe MacGrath, Director Sinead Carr, District Administrator Michael Moroney and all the staff in the Clonmel Borough District. Now let’s move forward together to the next exciting stage of this process“ Cllr Garret Ahearn said.

