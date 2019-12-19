Co. Tipperary boxing club campaigns to stop sale of its training hall

A Carrick-on-Suir boxing club is campaigning to stop plans by St Nicholas Parish in the town to sell the community hall that has been its training premises for more than 20 years.

St Nicholas Boxing Club informed its members on Monday that St Nicholas Parish Finance Committee is in the process of selling the Parish Hall at Greenside.

The hall, located next to the Fair Green, is also home to Carrick-on-Suir Karate Club and Carrick-on-Suir ICA Guild.

The club, which boasts 50 members, posted a message on its Facebook page on Monday night stating it was with “deep sadness” that it was informing the people of the local area of the plans to sell the hall.

The post appealed to local people to get behind the boxing club and stop the sale.

St Nicholas BC secretary Anthony Benesch said the ‘for sale’ sign was put up at the Parish Hall a few months ago but had been led to believe it was unlikely the hall would be sold.

Fr. Paul Waldron PP of St Nicholas Parish met with him and another boxing club representative last Friday and they were informed there had been a number of bids for the property.

Mr Benesch said they were very upset at the decision to sell the hall.

He pointed out the building was delapidated when the club began using it for their training sessions and over the years the club had installed new flooring, heating, changing rooms and toilets there for its members through voluntary work, fundraising and an estimated €70,000 in grant aid.

“We have invested so much of our own personal time and effort into the hall. We are completely made up of volunteers.”

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke has also condemned the decision to sell the Parish Hall and plans to raise the issue at the December meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors on Thursday afternoon.

“I feel St Nicholas Parish or the Bishop should donate this building to the people of Carrick-on-Suir and allow St Nicholas Boxing Club and also Carrick Karate Club and the ICA guild to remain there for a nominal fee. This building has to be kept for the people of Carrick. The way I feel about this is shame on St Nicholas Parish.”

Fr Paul Waldron told The Nationalist the parish hall went up for sale in February and the parish was in negotiations with St Nicholas Boxing Club in relation to the matter. He said there have been several meetings with St Nicholas Boxing Club and he hoped to continue to meet with the club's representatives. He didn't wish to comment on why St Nicholas Parish has put the hall up for sale.