Funding needed to revamp Tipperary town Courthouse - Ryan Shiner

Cllr Annmarie Ryan Shiner has called on the Tipperary Cashel Cahir municipal district to submit an application for works to be carried out under the historic structures fund 2020 in order to refurbish Tipperary town's Courthouse, which has fallen into dillapidation.

“In respect of this fund for 2020, funding is now available for one project in Tipperary under the ‘historic structures in public ownership’ category and I am requesting that an application be made in respect to the Courthouse in Tipperary town,” said Cllr Ryan. “Funding in stream 2 of this application can be put towards essential repairs and conservation of the building with a view to developing the Courthouse as future tourism and heritage potential in the revitalisation of Tipperary town.”

Management responded that the municipal district, “like all departments within Tipperary Co Council is welcome to apply for funding under the historic structures fund. The primary focus of this fund is on conservation and enhancement of historic structures and buildings for the broader benefit of communities and the public.

“Stream 2 of the fund offers grants from €50,000 up to €200,000 for larger enhancement, refurbishment or reuse projects involving heritage structures, where a clear community or public benefit has been demonstrated.

“All applications, both internal and external, are assessed by a conservation architect and the projects which are deemed to be most worthwhile are then forwarded to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for assessment and approval. It should be noted that Tipperary Co Council can only nominate one project in public ownership to be assessed by the Department under both streams of the historic structures fund. Please also note that there are significant rules around matching funding for any grant approval received.”

The closing date to submit applications to the Local Authority - Planning Section is January 31, 2020. Further details at tipperarycoco.ie/planning