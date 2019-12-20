Tipperary man calls judge a 'Fenian b******' and a 'stupid c***'

A defendant at Nenagh Court was escorted from the courtroom after he verbally abused the judge.

Michael Ryan of No Fixed Abode and 1 Croke Gardens, Thurles, had previously been remanded in custody to appear in Nenagh this Friday, December 20.

When his case was called, he told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that he had sacked his solicitor because he was a "rat".

He said the case against him was a "blasphemy" before shouting at the judge: "Blaspheme that, you stupid c***."

Judge MacGrath told him he was entitled to have a new solicitor and asked if he had anyone in mind, to which Mr Ryan replied that he would need a month to "find one from this town who is not in your back pocket."

Judge MacGrath said she did not know what Mr Ryan meant by the remark.

"Up the UDA," shouted Mr Ryan. "You are a Fenian b******."

Mr Ryan, 51, is charged with arson at a property in Croke Gardens on May 6, 2019.

He is also charged with causing €16,000 worth of damage to the property on the same date.

Mr Ryan is charged with being intoxicated in public at Liberty Square, Thurles, on June 5, 2019, and with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same date.

He is also charged with three counts of assault at Liberty Square, Thurles, on June 5, 2019.

Mr Ryan is also charged with the theft of the keys from a mobility scooter at Liberty Square on June 5, 2019.

Judge MacGrath remanded him in continuing custody to Nenagh Court on January 3, 2020.